Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] saw a change by 50.78% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.03. The company is holding 124.22M shares with keeping 111.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 273.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.83%, trading +273.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 124.22M shares valued at 4.44 million were bought and sold.

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give IDEX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.03, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.68.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 73.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35. Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has 124.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 127.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 273.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 61.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.84. This RSI suggests that Ideanomics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] a Reliable Buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.