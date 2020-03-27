ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] dipped by -7.23% on the last trading session, reaching $6.04 price per share at the time. ING Groep N.V. represents 3.83B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 24.94B with the latest information.

The ING Groep N.V. traded at the price of $6.04 with 4.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ING shares recorded 6.37M.

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ING Groep N.V. [ING], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give ING an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.03, with the high estimate being $15.41, the low estimate being $4.18 and the median estimate amounting to $12.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ING Groep N.V. [ING] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ING Groep N.V. [ING]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.99.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 414.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 195.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] has 3.83B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.52 to 13.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 7.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ING Groep N.V. [ING] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ING Groep N.V. [ING], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.