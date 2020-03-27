California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] opened at $2.67 and closed at $2.65 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] had 3.61 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.24%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 23.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.45 during that period and CRC managed to take a rebound to 30.18 in the last 52 weeks.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For California Resources Corporation [CRC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.47, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for California Resources Corporation [CRC] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98. California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 49.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 121.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.82, which indicates that it is 12.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

California Resources Corporation [CRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.