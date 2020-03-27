Intelsat S.A. [NYSE: I] dipped by -8.34% on the last trading session, reaching $1.76 price per share at the time. Intelsat S.A. represents 141.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 271.30M with the latest information.

The Intelsat S.A. traded at the price of $1.76 with 3.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of I shares recorded 9.93M.

Intelsat S.A. [NYSE:I]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Intelsat S.A. [I], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intelsat S.A. [I] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Intelsat S.A. [I]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intelsat S.A. [I] sitting at 18.90% and its Gross Margin at 81.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Intelsat S.A. [I] has 141.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 271.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.51 to 27.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 15.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intelsat S.A. [I] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intelsat S.A. [I], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.