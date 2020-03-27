New York Mortgage Trust Inc.[NYMT] stock saw a move by 5.25% on Thursday, touching 17.41 million. Based on the recent volume, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NYMT shares recorded 298.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock additionally went down by -5.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -70.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NYMT stock is set at -71.04% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NYMT shares showcased -70.42% decrease. NYMT saw 6.47 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.98 compared to high within the same period of time.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] sitting at 21.90% and its Gross Margin at 28.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 131.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 28.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.79. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 43.06 and P/E Ratio of 3.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has 298.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 540.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 30.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.