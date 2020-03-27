OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] opened at $1.82 and closed at $1.95 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] had 2.96 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.43M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.41 during that period and OGI managed to take a rebound to 8.44 in the last 52 weeks.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. On average, stock market experts give OGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.06, with the high estimate being $7.66, the low estimate being $1.73 and the median estimate amounting to $4.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.90.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has 163.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 319.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.41 to 8.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.