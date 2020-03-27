Square Inc.[SQ] stock saw a move by 6.95% on Thursday, touching 23.49 million. Based on the recent volume, Square Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SQ shares recorded 429.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Square Inc. [SQ] stock could reach median target price of $66.00.

Square Inc. [SQ] stock additionally went up by 40.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -26.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SQ stock is set at -23.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SQ shares showcased -4.24% decrease. SQ saw 87.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Square Inc. [SQ], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.03, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Square Inc. [SQ] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Square Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square Inc. [SQ] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 138.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.59. Square Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 73.57. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Square Inc. [SQ] has 429.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.33 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 14.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Square Inc. [SQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.