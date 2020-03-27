iQIYI Inc.[IQ] stock saw a move by -5.71% on Thursday, touching 3.39 million. Based on the recent volume, iQIYI Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IQ shares recorded 728.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock could reach median target price of $181.04.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock additionally went up by 13.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IQ stock is set at -14.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.88% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IQ shares showcased 10.04% increase. IQ saw 27.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.12 compared to high within the same period of time.

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to iQIYI Inc. [IQ], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.47, with the high estimate being $247.40, the low estimate being $104.85 and the median estimate amounting to $181.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] sitting at -31.90% and its Gross Margin at -4.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.09.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has 728.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 27.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iQIYI Inc. [IQ] a Reliable Buy?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.