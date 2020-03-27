Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] shares went lower by -7.35% from its previous closing of 4.90, now trading at the price of $4.54, also subtracting -0.36 points. Is ITUB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 17.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ITUB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 5.29B float and a 9.13% run over in the last seven days. ITUB share price has been hovering between 9.61 and 3.83 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] sitting at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.30. These measurements indicate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.08. Its Return on Equity is 20.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ITUB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 396.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 139.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.96 and P/E Ratio of 6.47. These metrics all suggest that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has 9.66B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.83 to 9.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 9.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.