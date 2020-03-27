The share price of JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] inclined by $42.01, presently trading at $40.37. The company’s shares saw 58.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 25.48 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as JD jumped by 12.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 43.96 compared to +2.57 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.24%, while additionally gaining 44.07% during the last 12 months. JD.com Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $339.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 299.23% increase from the current trading price.

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to JD.com Inc. [JD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.47, with the high estimate being $417.47, the low estimate being $257.44 and the median estimate amounting to $347.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JD.com Inc. [JD] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JD.com Inc. [JD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JD.com Inc. [JD] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55.

JD.com Inc. [JD] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.48 to 45.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 6.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JD.com Inc. [JD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JD.com Inc. [JD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.