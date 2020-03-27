Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] opened at $26.41 and closed at $26.13 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] had 11.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.24%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.61%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 22.77 during that period and JCI managed to take a rebound to 44.82 in the last 52 weeks.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JCI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.70. These measurements indicate that Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.84. Its Return on Equity is 27.60%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. These metrics all suggest that Johnson Controls International plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.92 and P/E Ratio of 69.32. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has 770.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.77 to 44.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 8.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.