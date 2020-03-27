Kimberly-Clark Corporation[KMB] stock saw a move by 6.57% on Thursday, touching 3.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KMB shares recorded 362.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] stock could reach median target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] stock additionally went down by -1.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KMB stock is set at 0.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KMB shares showcased -9.86% decrease. KMB saw 149.23 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 110.66 compared to high within the same period of time.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $124.01, with the high estimate being $157.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $143.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 16.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 14.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 362.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 7.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.