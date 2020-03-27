Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] took an downward turn with a change of -7.38%, trading at the price of $4.31 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.73 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Kinross Gold Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 20.16M shares for that time period. KGC monthly volatility recorded 15.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.75%. PS value for KGC stocks is 1.72 with PB recorded at 1.10.

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] sitting at 28.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50. These measurements indicate that Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.68. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.40%. These metrics all suggest that Kinross Gold Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.01 and P/E Ratio of 7.52. These metrics all suggest that Kinross Gold Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has 1.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.72 to 6.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 13.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.