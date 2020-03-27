Kitov Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: KTOV] opened at $0.27 and closed at $0.29 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kitov Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: KTOV] had 3.13 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 830.37K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.22 during that period and KTOV managed to take a rebound to 1.63 in the last 52 weeks.

Kitov Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:KTOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give KTOV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -69.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.27.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02.

Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] has 40.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 1.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.