Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $28.77 after LNC shares went up by 14.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.77, with the high estimate being $81.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at 7.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.86. Its Return on Equity is 4.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 200.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.11 to 67.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 17.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.