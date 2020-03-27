Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] saw a change by 2.15% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $46.93. The company is holding 192.24M shares with keeping 140.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 116.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.97%, trading +118.96% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 192.24M shares valued at 5.85 million were bought and sold.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LYV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.88, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has 192.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 76.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 12.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.