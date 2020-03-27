Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] stock went down by -6.46% or -0.12 points down from its previous closing price of 1.78. The stock reached $1.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LYG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 21.09% in the period of the last 7 days.

LYG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.80, at one point touching $1.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -53.49%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.58 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -45.90% after the recent low of 1.33.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give LYG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.67, with the high estimate being $4.02, the low estimate being $1.43 and the median estimate amounting to $2.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.59.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 386.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 264.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 9.42. These metrics all suggest that Lloyds Banking Group plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has 19.42B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 3.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.