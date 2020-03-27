Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ: LK] dipped by -6.57% on the last trading session, reaching $26.05 price per share at the time. Luckin Coffee Inc. represents 270.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.54B with the latest information.

The Luckin Coffee Inc. traded at the price of $26.05 with 6.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LK shares recorded 16.42M.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ:LK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give LK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.05, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has 270.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 51.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.