Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] opened at $87.60 and closed at $82.81 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $81.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] had 2.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.88%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 46.56 during that period and MAR managed to take a rebound to 153.39 in the last 52 weeks.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Marriott International Inc. [MAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.80, with the high estimate being $151.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 21.57. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 309.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 17.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.