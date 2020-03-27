Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.[MMC] stock saw a move by -1.15% on Thursday, touching 3.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MMC shares recorded 515.25M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock additionally went up by 8.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MMC stock is set at -6.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MMC shares showcased -14.47% decrease. MMC saw 119.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 74.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] sitting at 15.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.36. Its Return on Equity is 22.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 25.18. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has 515.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.33 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 7.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.