Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $22.35 after MRVL shares went down by -3.58% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] sitting at -5.20% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has 668.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.45 to 28.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 8.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.