Masco Corporation [MAS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $35.70 after MAS shares went up by 4.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Masco Corporation [MAS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.70, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.12.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Masco Corporation [MAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Masco Corporation [MAS] sitting at 16.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that Masco Corporation [MAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.85. Its Return on Equity is -600.30%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MAS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Masco Corporation [MAS] has 286.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.04 to 50.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 10.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Masco Corporation [MAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Masco Corporation [MAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.