Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] shares went lower by -3.08% from its previous closing of 65.60, now trading at the price of $63.58, also subtracting -2.02 points. Is MTCH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MTCH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.87M float and a 25.26% run over in the last seven days. MTCH share price has been hovering between 95.32 and 44.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Match Group Inc. [MTCH] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTCH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.58, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] sitting at 31.60% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 30.00. Its Return on Equity is 237.40%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that Match Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 501.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 35.15. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has 289.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.74 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 14.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.