MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] gained by 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $22.36 price per share at the time. MGM Growth Properties LLC represents 395.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.85B with the latest information.

The MGM Growth Properties LLC traded at the price of $22.36 with 4.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MGP shares recorded 2.11M.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.36, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] sitting at 59.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.69 and P/E Ratio of 23.13. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has 395.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.43 to 34.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 15.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] a Reliable Buy?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.