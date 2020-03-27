Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] took an downward turn with a change of -5.17%, trading at the price of $7.34 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.24 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.97M shares for that time period. MBT monthly volatility recorded 6.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.73%. PS value for MBT stocks is 1.22 with PB recorded at 16.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MBT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.35, with the high estimate being $889.26, the low estimate being $620.00 and the median estimate amounting to $740.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] sitting at 24.00% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40. These measurements indicate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 121.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,507.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,244.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has 929.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.20 to 11.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 7.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.