Netflix Inc. [NFLX] saw a change by 6.02% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $362.99. The company is holding 438.56M shares with keeping 431.59M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 43.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.76% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 438.56M shares valued at 7.19 million were bought and sold.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Netflix Inc. [NFLX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NFLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $362.99, with the high estimate being $483.75, the low estimate being $173.00 and the median estimate amounting to $400.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $342.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 28.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Netflix Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 438.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 159.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 393.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 6.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.