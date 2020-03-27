The share price of NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] inclined by $79.01, presently trading at $84.30. The company’s shares saw 40.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 60.00 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NKE jumped by 19.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 86.86 compared to +13.96 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.37%, while additionally gaining 1.46% during the last 12 months. NIKE Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $102.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.76% increase from the current trading price.

NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to NIKE Inc. [NKE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give NKE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $84.30, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIKE Inc. [NKE] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIKE Inc. [NKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIKE Inc. [NKE] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that NIKE Inc. [NKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.25. Its Return on Equity is 50.00%, and its Return on Assets is 18.40%. These metrics all suggest that NIKE Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.15 and P/E Ratio of 31.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] has 1.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 126.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 105.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 10.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIKE Inc. [NKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIKE Inc. [NKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.