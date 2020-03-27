Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] stock went down by -5.87% or -0.19 points down from its previous closing price of 3.15. The stock reached $2.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NOK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 23.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

NOK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.19, at one point touching $3.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -50.25%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -45.88% after the recent low of 2.34.

Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Nokia Corporation [NOK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nokia Corporation [NOK] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Nokia Corporation [NOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nokia Corporation [NOK] sitting at 2.10% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Nokia Corporation [NOK] has 5.64B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.34 to 5.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 6.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nokia Corporation [NOK] a Reliable Buy?

Nokia Corporation [NOK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.