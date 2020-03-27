Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.70 after NOG shares went down by -9.84% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.70, with the high estimate being $5.70, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.78.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has 320.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 224.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 15.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.