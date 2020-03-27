Novavax Inc.[NVAX] stock saw a move by 4.40% on Thursday, touching 4.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Novavax Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NVAX shares recorded 47.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock additionally went up by 10.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 38.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NVAX stock is set at 20.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by 218.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NVAX shares showcased 102.54% increase. NVAX saw 17.71 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.30, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 41.98.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 47.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 603.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 275.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 16.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.