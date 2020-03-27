Nucor Corporation [NUE] saw a change by 7.50% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.54. The company is holding 303.50M shares with keeping 298.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.17% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 303.50M shares valued at 4.18 million were bought and sold.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Nucor Corporation [NUE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.54, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.12. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 303.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.52 to 61.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 9.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.