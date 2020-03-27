NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] opened at $253.94 and closed at $245.62 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $257.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] had 17.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 12.82M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.20%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 132.60 during that period and NVDA managed to take a rebound to 316.32 in the last 52 weeks.

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $245.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.41.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] sitting at 26.10% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.60. These measurements indicate that NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.44. Its Return on Equity is 25.70%, and its Return on Assets is 18.10%. These metrics all suggest that NVIDIA Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 52.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.51 and P/E Ratio of 56.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has 609.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 156.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 132.60 to 316.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 8.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.