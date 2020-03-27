Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] gained by 8.03% on the last trading session, reaching $56.35 price per share at the time. Omnicom Group Inc. represents 221.57M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 12.49B with the latest information.

The Omnicom Group Inc. traded at the price of $56.35 with 3.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OMC shares recorded 2.45M.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.35, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.98. Its Return on Equity is 52.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 239.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 206.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.64 and P/E Ratio of 9.29. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has 221.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.37 to 85.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 10.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.