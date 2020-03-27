ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $22.47 after OKE shares went down by -7.76% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ONEOK Inc. [OKE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OKE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] sitting at 18.80% and its Gross Margin at 33.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41. ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.31. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has 310.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.16 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 15.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.27. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK Inc. [OKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.