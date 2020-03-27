Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $65.66 after PAYX shares went up by 9.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Paychex Inc. [PAYX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give PAYX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.66, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] sitting at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.70. These measurements indicate that Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.03. Its Return on Equity is 41.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics all suggest that Paychex Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.41 and P/E Ratio of 21.40. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has 390.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.87 to 90.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 14.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paychex Inc. [PAYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paychex Inc. [PAYX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.