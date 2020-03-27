PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust[PMT] stock saw a move by 24.39% on Thursday, touching 7.87 million. Based on the recent volume, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PMT shares recorded 80.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] stock additionally went up by 82.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -42.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PMT stock is set at -37.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -43.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PMT shares showcased -42.56% decrease. PMT saw 23.79 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.85, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.50. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.53. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has 80.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 23.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 267.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 33.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.