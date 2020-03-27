Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] saw a change by -10.15% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.22. The company is holding 5.63B shares with keeping 4.19B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -68.16%, trading +29.43% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 5.63B shares valued at 14.08 million were bought and sold.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30. These measurements indicate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 12.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.