Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] shares went higher by 7.70% from its previous closing of 66.07, now trading at the price of $71.16, also adding 5.09 points. Is PM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.52B float and a 7.12% run over in the last seven days. PM share price has been hovering between 90.17 and 56.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.16, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -62.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 108.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 9.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.