Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] saw a change by -4.86% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $35.21. The company is holding 1.09B shares with keeping 354.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 90.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.19% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.99%, trading +16.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.09B shares valued at 3.52 million were bought and sold.

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] sitting at -28.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.74.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91. Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.40.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has 1.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.