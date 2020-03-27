The share price of Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] inclined by $15.20, presently trading at $15.03. The company’s shares saw 48.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.10 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PINS jumped by 20.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.58 compared to +2.81 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.16%. Pinterest Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.16% increase from the current trading price.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pinterest Inc. [PINS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PINS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.07, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.57. Its Return on Equity is -100.50%, and its Return on Assets is -66.40%. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has 495.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.