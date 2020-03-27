The share price of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] inclined by $5.93, presently trading at $5.47. The company’s shares saw 82.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.00 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PAA jumped by 29.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.48 compared to -0.19 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -57.85%, while additionally dropping -75.60% during the last 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.36% increase from the current trading price.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PAA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.48, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 8.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.89. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 2.08. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has 522.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 25.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 20.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.