Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] dipped by -1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.77 price per share at the time. Plug Power Inc. represents 291.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.11B with the latest information.

The Plug Power Inc. traded at the price of $3.77 with 5.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PLUG shares recorded 17.99M.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLUG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.78, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 291.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 10.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.