ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $2.51 after PUMP shares went up by 10.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give PUMP an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 28.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 43.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.99. Its Return on Equity is 26.60%, and its Return on Assets is 16.30%. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 1.29. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has 71.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 180.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.36 to 25.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] a Reliable Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.