QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] shares went higher by 9.35% from its previous closing of 63.08, now trading at the price of $68.98, also adding 5.9 points. Is QCOM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 14.96 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of QCOM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.14B float and a 6.12% run over in the last seven days. QCOM share price has been hovering between 96.17 and 55.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $68.98, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] sitting at 39.30% and its Gross Margin at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.32. Its Return on Equity is 90.50%, and its Return on Assets is 12.60%. These metrics all suggest that QUALCOMM Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 324.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 273.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.83 and P/E Ratio of 19.62. These metrics all suggest that QUALCOMM Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has 1.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 78.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.78 to 96.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 9.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.