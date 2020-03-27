Raytheon Company [RTN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $155.20 after RTN shares went up by 7.20% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Raytheon Company [RTN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $155.20, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $160.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Raytheon Company [RTN] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50. These measurements indicate that Raytheon Company [RTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.62. Its Return on Equity is 27.20%, and its Return on Assets is 10.20%. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raytheon Company [RTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Raytheon Company [RTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 13.01. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 279.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.00 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 11.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.