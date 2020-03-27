Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] took an downward turn with a change of -1.50%, trading at the price of $5.26 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Retail Properties of America Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.34M shares for that time period. RPAI monthly volatility recorded 17.03%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 22.38%. PS value for RPAI stocks is 1.76 with PB recorded at 0.69.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RPAI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.26, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.64. Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.34 and P/E Ratio of 35.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has 161.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 846.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 22.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.