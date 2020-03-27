Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $15.40 after RAD shares went up by 9.14% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 11/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 59.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 836.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 205.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 12.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.