Rockwell Medical Inc.[RMTI] stock saw a move by -7.46% on Thursday, touching 3.54 million. Based on the recent volume, Rockwell Medical Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RMTI shares recorded 59.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] stock additionally went up by 10.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RMTI stock is set at -56.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by -6.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RMTI shares showcased -21.35% decrease. RMTI saw 6.01 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.31 compared to high within the same period of time.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] sitting at -54.70% and its Gross Margin at 4.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -54.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50. Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.85.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has 59.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 144.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.31 to 6.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 11.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] a Reliable Buy?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.