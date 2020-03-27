Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] opened at $93.20 and closed at $89.75 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $86.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] had 6.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.36M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 55.02 during that period and ROKU managed to take a rebound to 176.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Roku Inc. [ROKU], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROKU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $87.20, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $160.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Roku Inc. [ROKU] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Roku Inc. [ROKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -5.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.95. Its Return on Equity is -12.10%, and its Return on Assets is -6.30%. These metrics suggest that this Roku Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -287.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7,529.38.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] has 109.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.02 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Roku Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Roku Inc. [ROKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.