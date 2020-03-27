The share price of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] inclined by $10.98, presently trading at $11.20. The company’s shares saw 101.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.55 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SBRA jumped by 39.83% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.39%, while additionally dropping -41.97% during the last 12 months. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.59% increase from the current trading price.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.20, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.98.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 85.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.56. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 32.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has 151.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 12.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.